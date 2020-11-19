Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $74,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $454.18 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

