The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the October 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of WEIGF stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.