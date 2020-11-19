The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.