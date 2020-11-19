The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after buying an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

