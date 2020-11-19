The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,842,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

