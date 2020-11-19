The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,683 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 369,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of The TJX Companies worth $69,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

