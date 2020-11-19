The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.71

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 1950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 274.12.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,867,009.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

