The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $358.89 million, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. Analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Joint by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Joint by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

