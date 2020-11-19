The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.05

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

About The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

