The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Shares of CEA stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. Equities research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.