The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Shares of GS stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.