The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter worth $98,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter worth $147,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter worth $354,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

