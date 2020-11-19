Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.85

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.85 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 25513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84.

Tempur Sealy International’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 23rd.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.74. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.