Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (TMPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TMPL stock opened at GBX 923 ($12.06) on Thursday. Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,495.60 ($19.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 731.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 738.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The company has a market cap of $436.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

