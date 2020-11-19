TD Securities Trims Sprott (NYSE:SII) Target Price to $45.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprott from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

NYSE:SII opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sprott has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $751.33 million and a P/E ratio of 66.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,250.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

