TD Securities Raises Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$16.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) stock opened at C$14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $534.96 million and a PE ratio of -9.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$21.64.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

