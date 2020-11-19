Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.39

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 1046984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 159,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$47,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,150. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Kinross sold 141,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$43,150.79. Insiders sold 391,978 shares of company stock valued at $118,483 over the last quarter.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.