Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.09. Takung Art shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

About Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.