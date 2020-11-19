T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $150.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.85 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

