Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Cerner worth $85,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

