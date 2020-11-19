Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.60% of The J. M. Smucker worth $79,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after buying an additional 106,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $115.77 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

