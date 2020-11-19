Swiss National Bank Sells 5,100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $76,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $161.56 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

