Swiss National Bank Sells 4,800 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $95,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,089 shares of company stock valued at $73,298,611 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $444.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.