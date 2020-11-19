Swiss National Bank Sells 19,700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Otis Worldwide worth $99,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,902,000.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

