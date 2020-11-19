Swiss National Bank Sells 133,850 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,850 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Welltower worth $89,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after buying an additional 355,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 70.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $63.83 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

