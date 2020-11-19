Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Rockwell Automation worth $99,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $245.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.06 and its 200 day moving average is $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.28.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $11,311,728. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

