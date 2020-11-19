Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.65% of Markel worth $87,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after buying an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Markel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 207,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Markel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,749,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Markel by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,035.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $990.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $975.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

