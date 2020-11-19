Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $76,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

