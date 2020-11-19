Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $97,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after buying an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after buying an additional 241,753 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,472,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $190.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

