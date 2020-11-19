Swiss National Bank Has $99.51 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.47% of Realty Income worth $99,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Realty Income by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,761,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 363,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

