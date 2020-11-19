Swiss National Bank Has $88.76 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of AMETEK worth $88,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $362,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,291 shares of company stock worth $3,537,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $119.24 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

