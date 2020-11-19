Swiss National Bank Has $80.12 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Edison International worth $80,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

