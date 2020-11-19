Swiss National Bank Has $75.56 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.58% of Essex Property Trust worth $75,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $87,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

