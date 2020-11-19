Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Roku worth $74,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,817 shares of company stock worth $51,568,653. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $231.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -201.73 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 raised their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

