Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Dollar Tree worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 680,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 490,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,796,000 after acquiring an additional 295,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $113.35. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

