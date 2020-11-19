SVB Leerink Weighs in on Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.86) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.80). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $36.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.