Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUN. Bank of America raised their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Simmons initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5,667.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,345,018.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,190,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,680,586 shares of company stock worth $555,433,682. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

