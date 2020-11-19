Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.25

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.