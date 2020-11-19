Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Up 8.4%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.70. 871,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,133,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

