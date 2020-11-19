Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stryker by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $241.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

