StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 2171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.24.
Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.
