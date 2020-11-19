Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of fuboTV Call Options (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 49,174 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 5,924 call options.

FUBO opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $987.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.20. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

