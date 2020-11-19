Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

