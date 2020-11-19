State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Arista Networks by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.45.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $272.03 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $280.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $2,348,781.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.30, for a total transaction of $929,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,448 shares of company stock worth $28,521,123. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

