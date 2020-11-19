State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 54 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $274.21 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

