State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,997 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of IDEX worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 11,323.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,644,000 after acquiring an additional 880,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

IEX opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.