State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

