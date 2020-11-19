State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

