State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $200,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

NDAQ stock opened at $122.73 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.