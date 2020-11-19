State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Masimo worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Masimo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 4.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $244.35 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.